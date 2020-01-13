DENR: Taal eruption also afflicted animals; save them, too

MANILA, Philippines — Residents near the Taal Volcano were not the only ones affected by its eruption, for the island is also home to animals including several endangered species.

Because of this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday called on residents in affected areas to help save the affected species in whichever way they can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alam natin na ang mga tao dun ay nagsilikas na, pero kung kaya nating alagaan [ang mga hayop] temporarily eh alagaan po natin,” appealed DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda.

(We know that residents have evacuated but if we can take care of the animals even temporarily, let’s do it.)

FEATURED STORIES

“We expect na madaming endangered species, lalo na mga ibon tulad ng hornbill, na kung saan nung umalog ang lupa, ang mga hayop o ibon na ito ang unang lumipad patungo sa mainland na nakikita ng tao,” he added.

(We expect that many endangered species, especially the birds like hornbill, which was when the soil started to move, these animals or birds were the ones who flew towards the mainland as seen by the people.)

Antiporda, however, said it is understandable for the public to be wary of rescuing the species for fear of getting harmed. If such is the case, he advised them to simply let the species be.

In addition, DENR asked the public to not hurt the species and turn them over to the nearest DENR office if ever they rescue one.

“We need to save our endangered species,” stressed Antiporda. “Matagal pong inalagaan ‘yan para ‘wag maging extinct (They were taken care of for a long time so it could not become extinct).”

Edited by KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ