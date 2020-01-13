Trending Now

DENR: Taal eruption also afflicted animals; save them, too

DENR: Taal eruption also afflicted animals; save them, too

DENR: Taal eruption also afflicted animals; save them, too

A dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila’s international airport to shut down. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — Residents near the Taal Volcano were not the only ones affected by its eruption, for the island is also home to animals including several endangered species.

Because of this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday called on residents in affected areas to help save the affected species in whichever way they can.

“Alam natin na ang mga tao dun ay nagsilikas na, pero kung kaya nating alagaan [ang mga hayop] temporarily eh alagaan po natin,” appealed DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda.

(We know that residents have evacuated but if we can take care of the animals even temporarily, let’s do it.)

FEATURED STORIES

“We expect na madaming endangered species, lalo na mga ibon tulad ng hornbill, na kung saan nung umalog ang lupa, ang mga hayop o ibon na ito ang unang lumipad patungo sa mainland na nakikita ng tao,” he added.

(We expect that many endangered species, especially the birds like hornbill, which was when the soil started to move, these animals or birds were the ones who flew towards the mainland as seen by the people.)

DENR: Taal eruption also afflicted animals; save them, too

A rooster crows as he is covered in ash from Taal Volcano’s eruption Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila’s international airport to shut down. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Antiporda, however, said it is understandable for the public to be wary of rescuing the species for fear of getting harmed. If such is the case, he advised them to simply let the species be.

In addition, DENR asked the public to not hurt the species and turn them over to the nearest DENR office if ever they rescue one.

“We need to save our endangered species,” stressed Antiporda. “Matagal pong inalagaan ‘yan para ‘wag maging extinct (They were taken care of for a long time so it could not become extinct).”

Edited by KGA
