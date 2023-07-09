DENR tells NCR, nearby provinces to conserve water amid El Niño

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Water Resources Management Office (DENR-WRMO) on Sunday expanded its water conservation directive coverage to locals in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to prepare for the looming effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

The DENR’s Bulletin No. 2 covers all barangay officials, condominium and subdivision managers, and residents, mandating them to reduce “activities that consume a large amount of water, such as watering the lawn and washing vehicles.”

“As we prepare for even drier conditions due to El Niño, it is, more than ever, important to conserve water in order to prevent massive water interruptions later this year,” the DENR said in a statement.

It added that locals within the said areas were likewise urged to promote rainwater collection for non-potable use of water, as well as to reuse wastewater, while local governments units within Metro Manila were directed to fast-track the approval of pipe repairs of water concessionaires in Manila Water and Maynilad.

According to DENR, the second bulletin was issued as Angat Dam’s water level, which supplies 97 percent of Metro Manila’s water requirement, continues to decrease due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Citing the National Water Resources Board, DENR said Angat Dam’s water level was 179.99 meters as of July 8, lower than the 180-meter minimum operating level.

“When below operating levels, the allocation for irrigation will be reduced, and supply for NCR (National Capital Region) and the provinces of Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan will be at the minimum volume. As such, residents could expect lower water pressures mainly during the night and possible interruptions in certain areas serviced by MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System),” the agency explained.

For leaks along streets, DENR advised residents to report them to MWSS or Maynilad.

Last July 7, DENR issued Bulletin No. 1 or its water conservation guidelines for government agencies in line with Malacañang’s Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 22, which requires WRMO to track other department’s progress in water conservation by analyzing their monthly water bills.

This came after the state weather bureau declared the onset of El Niño on July 4. It likewise projected that Metro Manila and 35 other areas may experience a dry spell in December this year due to the phenomenon.

