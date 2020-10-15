DENR Usec apologizes to UP: ‘We’re partners here’

MANILA, Philippines — Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Thursday apologized to the University of the Philippines (UP) after receiving flak over his “bayaran ka” remark directed at the institution’s experts amid the controversy gripping he Manila Bay white sand beach project.
“I would like to start my statement with an apology to the UP as a whole. First, it is not intended to destroy the good name of the university itself,” Antiporda said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.
“This is just to send a message to the UP MSI [Marine Science Institute] that we’re partners here,” he went on.
Antiporda earlier lashed out at the UP marine science experts and said they have “no right” to criticize the Manila Bay beautification project and branded them as “bayaran” for receiving millions in consultation fees.
FEATURED STORIES
UP MSI director Laura David, who was also in the interview, accepted Antiporda’s apology saying there is no “bad blood” between the two institutions.
“Wala naman pong bad blood between DENR and UP,” she said.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.