DENR Usec apologizes to UP: ‘We’re partners here’

MANILA, Philippines — Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Thursday apologized to the University of the Philippines (UP) after receiving flak over his “bayaran ka” remark directed at the institution’s experts amid the controversy gripping he Manila Bay white sand beach project.

“I would like to start my statement with an apology to the UP as a whole. First, it is not intended to destroy the good name of the university itself,” Antiporda said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just to send a message to the UP MSI [Marine Science Institute] that we’re partners here,” he went on.

Antiporda earlier lashed out at the UP marine science experts and said they have “no right” to criticize the Manila Bay beautification project and branded them as “bayaran” for receiving millions in consultation fees.

FEATURED STORIES

UP MSI director Laura David, who was also in the interview, accepted Antiporda’s apology saying there is no “bad blood” between the two institutions.

“Wala naman pong bad blood between DENR and UP,” she said.