DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year

DENSO recognized for excellence in aftermarket products, model customer service and training programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American automotive aftermarket, Frost & Sullivan has honored DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. with its 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year Award. The international consulting firm, a global expert in strategic growth, recognizes companies and organizations that model excellence in growth strategy and implementation, product and technology innovation, and leadership that increases customer value and market penetration.



Denso

“As an OE-quality supplier, DENSO leverages its innovative capabilities in design and development to bring newer automotive products to the aftermarket much faster than many of its competitors,” said Anuj Monga, global research manager and specializing in aftermarket, automotive and transportation practices for Frost & Sullivan. “DENSO’s aftermarket products and services also serve markets beyond the automotive industry, including agriculture, logistics and security.”

DENSO Products and Services Americas is an affiliate of global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., whose extensive product portfolio includes powertrain, electronic, thermal, information and safety systems. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, DENSO’s aftermarket group has led the industry in developing high-tech products and services to support new electronic functionalities while continuing to meet North America’s demand for best-in-class replacement auto parts for millions of vehicles in operation. New product lines include telematics-focused connected car applications and alternate powertrain solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles.

DENSO has also stayed ahead of the curve by developing sensor applications for advanced driver-assisted systems and automous vehicles and meeting the growing market demand for alternate powertrain solutions and related control units, motor generators and battery monitoring units. The company’s comprehensive support services include state-of-the-art training programs to equip technicians with the latest skills and technical expertise, a best practice that positions DENSO to drive its brand closer to its channel partners while closing the gap in skill sets between the OE and independent aftermarket workforce.

Frost & Sullivan specializes in research and analysis of business performance, innovation and navigating disruption. The firm’s annual Best Practices awards honor companies in a variety of global regions and markets for outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development and other areas. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Dan Alf

P: +1 (310) 513-7353

E: dan.alf@na.denso.com

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1322840/denso_award.jpg?p=medium600