



This is the Dental Hygienist Board Exam Result May 2023 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dental Hygienist Board Exam at testing centers in NCR on May 25, 2023 (Written Phase) and on May 26, 2023 (Practical Phase).

PRC Board of Dentistry Chairperson Officer-in-Charge Melinda L. Garcia and members Carlito D. Paragas, Rodolfo R. Drapete, Gloria M. Bumanlag, and Merlin A. Go administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:





Updating …

DENTAL HYGIENIST BOARD EXAM COVERAGE





The Dental Hygienist Board Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:

WRITTEN PHASE

BASIC MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCIENCES – General and Oral Anatomy, General and Oral Physiology, General and Oral Pathology

– General and Oral Anatomy, General and Oral Physiology, General and Oral Pathology CLINICAL DENTAL SUBJECTS I – Oral Diagnosis and Treatment Planning, Anesthesiology and Pharmacology, Roentgenology, Dental Jurisprudence and Practice Management, Basic Computer

– Oral Diagnosis and Treatment Planning, Anesthesiology and Pharmacology, Roentgenology, Dental Jurisprudence and Practice Management, Basic Computer CLINICAL DENTAL SUBJECTS II – Periodontology, Pediatric and Orthodontic Dentistry, Other Clinical Dentistry Subjects (Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Oral Surgery I)

PRACTICAL PHASE

Patient Dental Charting

Probing Pocket Depths

Oral Prohylaxis Including Scaling

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 1 working day after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring dental hygienists are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.