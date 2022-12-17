This is the Dental Technologist Board Exam Result December 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dental Technologist Board Exam at testing centers in NCR on December 12, 2022 (Written Phase) and December 13-14, 2022 (Practical Phase).

PRC Board of Dentistry Officer-in-charge Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and members Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Merlin A. Go, and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Written Phase

BASIC MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCIENCES (FACIAL, ORAL, AND DENTAL ANATOMY; OCCLUSION AND ARTICULATION; DENTAL LABORATORY MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT)

(FACIAL, ORAL, AND DENTAL ANATOMY; OCCLUSION AND ARTICULATION; DENTAL LABORATORY MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT) EXAMINATIONS ON ETHICS AND PROFESSIONALISM (UNDERSTANDING THE LAW; COMMUNICATIONS EXAM; LABORATORY MANAGEMENT)

(UNDERSTANDING THE LAW; COMMUNICATIONS EXAM; LABORATORY MANAGEMENT) REMOVABLE PROSTHODONTICS (COMPLETE DENTURES; REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES)

(COMPLETE DENTURES; REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES) FIXED PROSTHODONTICS (INLAYS, ONLAYS, POSTS, FABRICATION; CROWN AND BRIDGE FABRICATION; SPECIAL RESTORATIONS IN FIXED PROSTHODONTICS)

Practical Phase

COMPLETE DENTURE FABRICATION

REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURE

WIRE BENDING

FIXED PARTIAL DENTURE FABRICATION

METAL FREE RESTORATION

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Dental Technologist Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

Aspiring dental technologists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.

REMINDER

The Dental Technologist Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.