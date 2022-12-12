This is the Dentist Licensure Exam Result December 2022 top performing schools as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dentist Licensure Exam on November 27-29, 2022 (Written Phase) and December 3-10, 2022 (Practical Phase) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, and Cebu.

PRC Board of Dentistry Officer-in-charge Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and members Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Merlin A. Go, and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top performing schools:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Written Phase

General and Oral Anatomy and Physiology

General and Oral Pathology, General and Oral Microscopic Anatomy and Microbiology

Restorative Dentistry and Public Health, and Community Dentistry

Prosthetic Dentistry (Crown and Bridge, Removable Partial Denture and Complete Denture and Dental Materials)

Roentgenology, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Surgery

Anesthesiology and Pharmacology

Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Dental Jurisprudence, Ethics and Practice Management

Periodontics and Endodontics

Practical Phase

Restorative Dentistry Examination

Fixed Partial Denture Examination

Removable Partial Denture Design Examination

Complete Denture Examination

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Dentist Licensure Exam Result within 5 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring dentists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.