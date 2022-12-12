This is the Dentist Licensure Exam Result December 2022 top performing schools as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.
Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dentist Licensure Exam on November 27-29, 2022 (Written Phase) and December 3-10, 2022 (Practical Phase) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, and Cebu.
PRC Board of Dentistry Officer-in-charge Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and members Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Merlin A. Go, and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas administered the board examinations.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
Here are the top performing schools:
Updating …
EXAM COVERAGE:
Written Phase
- General and Oral Anatomy and Physiology
- General and Oral Pathology, General and Oral Microscopic Anatomy and Microbiology
- Restorative Dentistry and Public Health, and Community Dentistry
- Prosthetic Dentistry (Crown and Bridge, Removable Partial Denture and Complete Denture and Dental Materials)
- Roentgenology, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Surgery
- Anesthesiology and Pharmacology
- Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
- Dental Jurisprudence, Ethics and Practice Management
- Periodontics and Endodontics
Practical Phase
- Restorative Dentistry Examination
- Fixed Partial Denture Examination
- Removable Partial Denture Design Examination
- Complete Denture Examination
RELEASE DATE
Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Dentist Licensure Exam Result within 5 working days after the last day of the examination.
REMINDER
The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.
Aspiring dentists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.
Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.