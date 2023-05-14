



This is the Dentist Licensure Exam Result May 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dentist Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao on May 3-5, 2023 (Written Phase) and testing centers in NCR on May 7-14, 2023 (Practical Phase).

PRC Board of Dentistry Officer-in-Charge Melinda L. Garcia and members Carlito D. Paragas, Rodolfo R. Drapete, Gloria M. Bumanlag, and Merlin A. Go administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

DENTIST LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE





The Dentist Licensure Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:

WRITTEN PHASE





General and Oral Anatomy and Physiology

General and Oral Pathology, General and Oral Microscopic Anatomy and Microbiology

Restorative Dentistry and Public Health, and Community Dentistry

Prosthetic Dentistry (Crown and Bridge, Removable Partial Denture and Complete Denture and Dental Materials)

Roentgenology, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Surgery

Anesthesiology and Pharmacology

Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Dental Jurisprudence, Ethics and Practice Management

Periodontics and Endodontics

PRACTICAL PHASE

Restorative Dentistry Examination

Fixed Partial Denture Examination

Removable Partial Denture Design Examination

Complete Denture Examination

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT DENTIST LICENSURE EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Dentist Licensure Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application November 28-30, 2023 (Written Phase) August 28, 2023 October 30, 2023 December 3-10, 2023 (Practical Phase) August 28, 2023 October 30, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring dentists are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.