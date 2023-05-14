This is the Dentist Licensure Exam Result May 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Dentist Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao on May 3-5, 2023 (Written Phase) and testing centers in NCR on May 7-14, 2023 (Practical Phase).
PRC Board of Dentistry Officer-in-Charge Melinda L. Garcia and members Carlito D. Paragas, Rodolfo R. Drapete, Gloria M. Bumanlag, and Merlin A. Go administered the board examinations.
SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS
DENTIST LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE
The Dentist Licensure Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:
WRITTEN PHASE
- General and Oral Anatomy and Physiology
- General and Oral Pathology, General and Oral Microscopic Anatomy and Microbiology
- Restorative Dentistry and Public Health, and Community Dentistry
- Prosthetic Dentistry (Crown and Bridge, Removable Partial Denture and Complete Denture and Dental Materials)
- Roentgenology, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Surgery
- Anesthesiology and Pharmacology
- Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
- Dental Jurisprudence, Ethics and Practice Management
- Periodontics and Endodontics
PRACTICAL PHASE
- Restorative Dentistry Examination
- Fixed Partial Denture Examination
- Removable Partial Denture Design Examination
- Complete Denture Examination
TARGET RELEASE DATE
Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.
REMINDER
The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.
WHEN IS THE NEXT DENTIST LICENSURE EXAM?
PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Dentist Licensure Exam 2023:
|Date of Examination
|Start of Application
|Deadline of Application
|November 28-30, 2023 (Written Phase)
|August 28, 2023
|October 30, 2023
|December 3-10, 2023 (Practical Phase)
|August 28, 2023
|October 30, 2023
REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
Aspiring dentists are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.
Here are the following registration requirements:
- Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)
- Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”
- two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag
- two sets of documentary stamp
- one piece short brown envelope
In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.