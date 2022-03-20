Denzel Curry Confirms Release Date For New Album ‘Melt My Eyez, See Your Future’

In January, Florida rapper Denzel Curry announced his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, was on its way sometime in 2022. Curry has now confirmed the album will be out this Friday, 25th March.

Curry has shared the album artwork and complete track listing. Melt My Eyez, See Your Future includes the previously released singles ‘Walkin’ (produced by Kal Banx) and the Slowthai-featuring ‘Zatoichi’ (produced by Powers Pleasant and Jonnywood).

The album guest list includes jazz pianist Robert Glasper, Stephen Spielberg’s daughter and musician Buzzy Lee, alternative hip hop artist Saul Williams, singer and previous Curry collaborator Bridget Perez, Auto-Tune extraordinaire T-Pain and contemporary hip hop stars 6LACK, Rico Nasty and J.I.D.

Production comes from Kenny Beats, DJ Khalil, Jpegmafia, Thundercat, Glasper, Noah Goldstein, Banx, Dot Da Genius, Powers Pleasant, Darko, Karriem Riggins and more.

Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez, See Your Future

Melt Session #1 [ft. Robert Glasper] (prod: Robert Glasper) Walkin (prod: Kal Banx) Worst Comes to Worst (prod: Dot Da Genius and Naz) John Wayne [ft. Buzzy Lee] (prod: Jpegmafia) The Last (prod: FnZ and HWLS) Mental [ft. Saul Williams and Bridget Perez] (prod: JGramm, Mike Hector and Elijah Fox) Troubles [ft. T-Pain] (prod: Kenny Beats and DJ Khalil) Ain’t No Way [ft. 6LACK, Rico Nasty and J.I.D] (prod: Powers Pleasant, Sucuki and Lo) X-Wing (prod: Drtwrk, Clutch George and Darko) Angelz (prod: Karriem Riggins and Mickey De Grand IV) The Smell of Death (prod: Thundercat) Sanjuro [ft. 454] (prod: Cardo) Zatoichi [ft. Slowthai] (prod: Powers Pleasant and Jonnywood) The Ills (prod: Noah Goldstein and Dot da Genius)

