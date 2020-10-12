BANGKOK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) led by President/CEO, Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, teams up with partners to hold a press conference on the launch of Thailand Smart City Week 2020 to exhibit of advanced digital technologies related to smart city development. For the first time in Thailand, it will be carried out in the Real Digital event under the REAL Solutions for REAL People in the REAL Smart Cities concept, where people will see a new smart city development vision through the adoption of advanced digital technologies in order to enhance sustainable urbanization. The event is expected to inspire smart city leaders to find digital-based solutions to develop smart cities with a central goal to create a magnificent milestone in smart city development in Thailand and ASEAN.



depa Joins Forces with Partners to Organize Thailand Smart City Week 2020, Showcasing Digital Technologies to Steer People-Centric Smart City Development

Planned activities are as follows:

1. Smart City PLAYS: Demonstration of digital technology and innovation adoption, showcasing innovations associated with smart city development. It aims to improve the quality of Thai society in collaboration with public and private sectors, including CU Smart City, Flower Labs solution at Pak Klong Talad, and Creator Space at True Digital Park.

2. Smart City LEARNS: Meet a range of experts who will share knowledge about smart city development through the use of digital innovations. There are training sessions and online seminars which will be streaming live via Facebook Live at Smart City Thailand Office.

3. Smart City HACKS: The event collaborates with Techsauce to launch Thailand Smart City Week 2020 Hackathon to provide people with an opportunity to find the right digital solutions to directly tackle the problems of the city to achieve the sustainability in smart urbanization.

4. Smart City MEETS: Exhibition of advanced digital technologies created to accelerate smart city development. They are innovated by the participating digital developers. It will be conducted through the Virtual Exhibition, which is the first full-scale in Thailand. It presents an ample opportunity for developers to succeed in business negotiations through real-time communication via online platforms in the new-normal style.

The event opens to the public free of charge for students and general people from October 16 – 22, 2020. Attending the event virtually can be made at scw.smartcitythailand.or.th or www.smartcitythailand.or.th or facebook.com/smartcitythailand. Any inquiries, contact Smart City Thailand Office, depa, Tel +66 2026 2333.