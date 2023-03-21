Depeche Mode Hint at 2024 Australian Tour

Depeche Mode – which currently consists of just vocalist Dave Gahan and songwriter Martin Gore – will release their fifteenth studio album, Memento Mori, this Friday, 24th March. In a new interview with Italian blog Pierluigi Piccini, Gahan indicated the band are planning an Australian tour sometime between now and “spring 2024”.

Responding to the question, “What do you wish was written on the last page of Depeche Mode?” Gahan said, “For now I know we have this massive record ahead of us and an ongoing tour, including a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia, through spring 2024.”

Depeche Mode – ‘Ghosts Again’

[embedded content]

Depeche Mode have tour dates scheduled until the end of 2023. “Spring 2024” presumably correlates with the Australian autumn, meaning they’d visit sometime between January and June 2024. It would be the band’s first Australian tour in 30 years, with their last shows on this side of the world taking place as part of 1994’s ‘Exotic’ tour.

On that occasion, Gahan, Gore and their former bandmates, Alan Wilder and the late Andy Fletcher, played shows at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre and Melbourne’s National Tennis Centre (now Rod Laver Arena), as well as the now-defunct Perth Entertainment Centre, Sydney Entertainment Centre and Brisbane Festival Hall.

Fletcher, a co-founding member and the band’s long-time keyboardist, passed away in May 2022 at the age of 60. As a result of his passing, Gahan told Pierluigi Piccini that Memento Mori is a more collaborative album between himself and Gore.

The singles ‘Ghosts Again’ and ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ have been released in anticipation of the album’s 24th March release.

Further Reading

Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher Dead At 60

Spain’s Primavera Sound Announces 2023 Lineup: Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar and More

Depeche Mode Share Statement Following Passing Of Andy Fletcher