DepEd: About 6M students enroll in schools in 1st week of remote registration

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 6 million students have enrolled in public and private schools all over the country during the first week of remote registration, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

According to data provided by the DepEd as of 9 p.m. of June 5, the first week of enrollment saw 5,995,962 being registered in public and private schools.

The highest number of enrollees was recorded in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) region with 1,283,358 students enrolled. Meanwhile, 680,493 students have registered in Metro Manila schools.

In a statement, the DepEd added that 500,000 students have enrolled on the first day, then the numbers surged to 3.7 million nationwide.

The department said the first two weeks of enrollment will be done remotely, with no face-to-face interaction as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Physical enrollment in any form will be allowed by the third week of June, but only if it will be coordinated with local government units, the DepEd added as per its Order No. 008, which sets guidelines for the enrollment period.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones previously said classes will open on Aug. 24. However, she noted that depending on the circumstances, some schools may instead offer online classes, printed modules, or learning using television and radio.

