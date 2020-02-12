DepEd allows class suspensions due to novel coronavirus; guidelines out

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will allow the suspension of classes in schools and areas where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a memorandum dated February 12, DepEd said regional directors, school division superintendents (SDSs), and school heads will be authorized to suspend classes if one school has one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in China and has so far infected at least 45,000 and killed over 1,100 globally.

According to the memorandum, classes may also be suspended if two or more schools in one city or municipality have a confirmed case of COVID-19. SDSs can declare the suspension of classes in the affected schools and adjacent areas or, depending on the local situation, in the entire city or municipality.

Classes in entire cities or provinces may also be suspended if there a confirmed community-level transmission of the new coronavirus strain.

Meanwhile, if there is a community level transmission in two or more provinces, regional directors can declare the suspension of classes in the affected provinces or, depending on the local situation, in the entire region, DepEd said.

All regional offices and schools division offices will be mandated to report all class suspensions to the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Services through [email protected].

DepEd also announced that suspension of all national and regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions, and/or regions, and of all off-campus activities for the month of February remains in effect.

DepEd said it will provide weekly advisory whether such suspension shall continue.



The Department of Health has reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of the three, one died on February 1 due to severe pneumonia. The novel coronavirus is observed to cause acute respiratory disease.

Edited by KGA

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

