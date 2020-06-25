DepEd asked to suspend readiness checklist for private schools

THE Department of Education was asked (DepEd) to temporarily suspend its department order which consist of “non-negotiable minimum requirements” for private schools for the implementation of blended learning pending public consultation.

The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines said that the order would further marginalize the already “struggling” private schools.

In a text message, Cocopea Managing Director Josep Noel Estrada said that there were “too many non-negotiable minimum requirements for learning delivery modalities” under DepEd Order (DO) 13 series of 2020 issued by DepEd to ensure readiness of private schools this coming school year.

Estrada also pointed out that private schools will not have enough funds to comply with the “non-negotiable minimum requirements” set by the DepEd with the public pressure from parents, including government officials, to reduce tuition.

Meanwhile, ACT Philippines slammed DepEd for its “hypocrisy” in the requirements it set for employing the blended modes of learning sans face-to-face classes in private schools.

“The requirements it demands from private schools are the same ones teachers and parents have been calling for in the public sector, but to which DepEd has not committed,” ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said.

Both Estrada and Basilio have called for “democratic consultation” regarding the issue.