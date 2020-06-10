DepEd: Con men selling online learning materials

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday warned parents not to fall for con men selling online learning materials that can be accessed for free from its website. The agency has received multiple reports of swindlers who were peddling materials sourced from outdated textbooks, or ripped straight from its online portal DepEd Commons. “We have received reports of chain e-mails circulating containing links to learning materials,” said Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua. “Do not be hoodwinked by these e-mails purporting to be helping for a cause, but are in fact misleading.” —Matthew Reysio-Cruz
