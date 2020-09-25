DepEd disowns self-learning module using ‘dirty names’

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday disowned a self-learning module attributed to the agency which used “dirty” names in its exercises.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said they will take action against the person who attributed the said self-learning module to the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not DepEd, it’s material produced by a review center for teachers for particular subjects,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said during the Senate hearing on DepEd’s proposed 2021 budget.

“We are wondering why it is attributed to DepEd. Review center ito. And ito ay particular subject for grown-ups. But that is not excused at all,” she added.

FEATURED STORIES

During the hearing, Senator Joel Villanueva asked how the agency monitors the quality of its self-learning modules as he showed a post circulating online with “dirty names” in the activity of a module supposedly coming from DepEd.

A post by a certain Reyson Lee on Facebook questioned the use of “dirty names” in a self-learning module.

In a photo the netizen shared, the choices in one question mentioned “Pining Garcia,” “Abdul Salsalani,” “Malou Wang” and “Tina Moran.”

“I just want to emphasize again that that post is not used in schools. In the first place, schools have not yet opened. It’s a review center located in a very remote place in Zambales…There is clearly malice involved,” Briones said.

“So while we are all very upset about especially me, we are going to file, under all possible laws, action against this malicious attempt. It’s really sabotaging our programs. Put us in a bad light,” she went on.