DepEd employees get P3,000 anniversary bonus

All officials and employees of the Department of Education (DepEd) who have rendered at least one year of service are set to receive a P3,000 bonus as part of the agency’s 125th milestone anniversary celebration. “All DepEd officials and employees who are employed on a full-time or part-time basis, permanent, coterminous, provisional, temporary, casual or contractual whose employment is in the nature of a regular employee, are eligible for the grant of anniversary bonus,” according to the department’s Order No. 11, s. 2023. The document, dated June 19 and published on Tuesday, states that the grant of the bonus must not be earlier than June 23 (founding date) of the milestone year.

—Jane Bautista

