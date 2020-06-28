DepEd: Enrollees in Bicol reach close to 1 million amid pandemic

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) Bicol said enrollees in the region reached a total of 933,086 as of Sunday (June 28) despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DepEd said this coming school year’s students have enrolled online and through dropbox in the entire Bicol region.

According to information from the agency, kindergarten enrollees total 56,315; elementary level has 431,992 enrollees; junior high school enrollees reached 302,252; while senior high school enrollees are now at 128,017.

There are also 4,177 learners with disabilities (non-graded) and 10,333 listed for Alternative Learning System.

Most of the students enrolled are in public schools with a total of 894,650 while there are only 38,436 in private schools.

Mayflor Marie Jumamil, DepEd Bicol information officer, said they are hoping that more students will be enrolled before the enrollment period ends on June 30.

Jumamil said the agency is expecting around 1.6 million students to enroll this year in the Bicol region.

“We are very positive that we will hit the target at least in the next few days so that the region will get budget Learning Continuity Plan which is based on the number of enrollees,” she said.

