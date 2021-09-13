DepEd extends enrollment until Sept. 30

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday announced that it will accept enrollees until the end of September.

During the National School Opening Day Program, Education Undersecretary for Field Operations Revsee Escobedo said that public schools will accept enrollees until September 30.

By extending the enrollment, the department hopes to exceed the 26.2 million learners who enlisted last year. As of Monday, September 13, more than 24 million enrollees.

“In our previous meeting with the Executive Committee, we have decided that we will release a memorandum on the acceptance of enrollees until September 30, 2021. We expect that we will exceed our enrollment in school year 2020-2021 given that we already have 24.6 million enrolled students as of today,” Escobedo

said.

Of the 24.6 million enrolled learners, 23.2 million were enrolled in public schools, 1.4 million in private schools, and 41,000 in state and local universities and colleges offering basic education.