“DepEd, humingi ng paumanhin matapos tawagin na ‘obese’ si Angel Locsin sa isang learning module”

Hindi umano kinukunsinti ng DepEd ang mga bagay na may kaugnay sa “body-shaming” at pambubully.

Humingi na ng paumanhin ang Kagawaran ng Edukasyon o DepEd matapos kumalat sa social media ang isang module na naglalaman ng isang halimbawa kung saan tinawag si Angel Locsin na “obese.”

“Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin eats fatty and sweet food in Mang Inasal fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she always watching television (sic) and does not have any physical activities,” saad ng nasabing halimbawa.

Ayon kay Roger F. Capa na nagsisilbing superintendent ng DepEd Division sa Occidental Mindoro, napag-alaman sa kanilang imbestigasyon na “teacher-made assessment” ang nasabing module at hindi gawa ng Central Office ng DepEd.

“Upon initial investigation, this Office found out that the said material is not contained in the self-learning module (SLM) developed and quality assured by DepEd Central Office. The said material is a teacher-made assessment for a Grade 10 MAPEH class purposely to measure specific competencies of the learning area,” ani Capa.

Dagdag pa ni Capa, may kalayaan ang isang guro na gumawa ng assessment materials para sa kaniyang mga estudyante. Ngunit iba umano ang sitwasyon ng nasabing guro dahil hindi nito nasunod ang kanilang “standards.”

“Assessment of the learning outcomes in a particular subject is a primordial responsibility of a teacher. Development of tools for such assessments is an academic freedom every teacher enjoys. This is without prejudice to the fundamental principles of test construction which involves social content in which one of our teachers may not have met the standard,” aniya.

Humingi naman ng paumanhin si Capa at sinabing hindi nila kinukunsinti ang mga bagay na may kaugnay sa pangungutya o bullying.

“We would like to express our sincerest apology to the concerned individuals who may have been offended or harmed by this incident. The Department of Education does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environments,” saad niya.

Ayon pa kay Capa, nakausap na nila ang guro at sinabing bibigyan nila ng karamptang atensyon ang nasabing insidente. Samantala, nakiusap naman ito na tigilan na ang mga ginawang pang-aatake sa nasabing guro.

“This Office had already communicated with the concerned teacher and gathered facts from him. Rest assured that this matter will be given serious attention. Meanwhile, we appeal to the public to spare him from any ad hominem attacks as this single mistake will not define him as a person,” ani Capa.