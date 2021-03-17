DepEd Inset Week set this March

The Department of Education (DepEd) offers an online training program for teachers during the In-Service Training (Inset) Week from March 15 to 19, 2021.

This comes following the amendment of the school calendar and activities for School Year 2020-2021 by virtue of DepEd Order 012, series of 2021.

SY 2020-2021 will end on July 10, and registration for the next school year, 2021- 2022, is from March 26 to April 30, 2021.

DepEd, in a press statement on March 16, said participation in the Inset Week is voluntary.

“We would like to note, though, that these training programs spearheaded by our Information and Communications Technology Service-Education Technology Unit will be participated on a voluntary basis,” the agency said.

The training sessions are aired live through the DepEd’s Facebook, YouTube and Streamyard platforms as well as uploaded in the DepEd Commons and Learning Management System (DLMS).

DepEd said these would allow teachers to take the training at their own pace. “In this set-up, teachers can manage their time during the said week, while having readily-available resources for upskilling at their disposal.”

The training programs focus on education technology and covers topics on integration and utilization of DepEd Commons, DepEd TV, DLMS and Open Educational Resources, among others.

Last year, around 1.4 million attendees voluntarily participated in a similar training initiative to enhance their ability to deliver lessons more effectively in the blended learning setup.