DepEd launches dropbox enrollment system

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday launched the dropbox system of enrollment as it pushes for more enrollees for the coming school year amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under DepEd Order No. 008 series of 2020, the dropbox kiosks in barangay halls or schools, will be set-up only for picking up and dropping-off Learner Enrollment Survey Forms (LESFs).

According to DepEd, the dropbox kiosks will only cater to parents who do not have Internet access or other means to communicate with their children’s school.

Only one adult from a household with a quarantine pass will be allowed to go to the kiosks.

Parents and guardians needing assistance may approach barangay officials.

“We have recently set out instructions to our regional offices in order to manage a safe and smooth [implementation] of this enrollment process. In this regard, we have received updates from our regional directors on various feasible arrangements, which they have been preparing for and coordinating with local officials since the start of enrollment,” DepEd said in a statement.

The department added that it has also instructed school administrators to coordinate with barangay officials in the distribution and retrieval of LESFs.

Markings and signages will be in place at the said kiosks to ensure proper physical distancing. Teachers and personnel stationed at enrollment kiosks will likewise be provided with face masks and disinfectants during the course of the enrollment process, according to DepEd.

“This school year’s enrollment is crucial to our preparation as it will validate the data of the early registration done in January and if learners in other grade levels will continue to avail of the education services of the department,” it added.

Queries and clarifications regarding the enrollment and other initiatives of the department for the coming school year may be coursed through telephone numbers (02) 8636-1663; (02) 8633-1942; mobile phone numbers 0919-456-0027; 0995-921-8461; or through email at [email protected]

