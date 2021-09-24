DepEd launches online journal

THE Department of Education has launched the “K-to-12 Issues and Trends Explored” (KITE) online journal to provide an avenue for teachers and other educational stakeholders to share and learn new insights and practices in curriculum development and policies.

The KITE features peer-reviewed academic articles, technical reports and research projects conducted nationwide related to the curriculum and instruction in the last three years developed by bureaus and field offices.

Education Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio highlighted the need to provide a platform to communicate education insights and innovations.

“This will help teachers learn from the experiences of their colleagues through the sharing of solutions, technical expertise, and lifting each other on the transition to building forward. The first issue of the KITE journal hopes to be a strong beginning. I encourage everyone to celebrate these innovations, learn from our colleagues, and find the implications of this for our profession,” he said.

“May this be a challenge to fill the gaps, extend the evidence-based and anchor the findings to the local context. It is our fervent hope that this will give you insights in finding ways to contribute, engage and make your best practices more visible as we build powerful communities within the teaching profession and the Philippine education system in general,” San Antonio added.

With the continuous conduct of remote learning delivery amid the pandemic, Education Secretary Leonor Briones recognized the need to address these challenges using academic solutions.

“These challenges and changes bring us insights, and learnings captured by the quadrants of the KITE that represents Sulong Edukalidad: K-to-12 curriculum review and update, improvement of learning environment, teachers’ upskilling and reskilling, and engagement of stakeholders for support and collaboration,” she added.



Contributors to the first and second quarters of the KITE journal were also awarded certificates of recognition during the event launch.

“In this journal, you will find the collective tears, sweat, and blood of many unsung heroes whose efforts led to the development of a safe space for our learners to study. As we continue to face the challenges brought about by the global health crisis, we hope that the lessons learned from the pandemic as well as the innovations that followed suit would continue to inspire us to keep pressing forward, developing more innovations, all in the name of providing quality education for every Filipino learner,” said Assistant Secretary for Curriculum and Instruction Alma Ruby Torio.

Interested collaborators to the online journal may submit classroom-based researches, case studies, and full-blown research, which could be quantitative, qualitative or mixed methods, via email to [email protected] or [email protected], copy furnished [email protected] under the email subject: KITE JOURNAL.

Submissions related to theoretical articles or studies or papers presented to experts and education stakeholders for policy recommendations and technical reports are also welcomed.