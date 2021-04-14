DepEd learning materials reach kindergarten pupils through ‘Abutin Na10’

Accessing learning materials can be particularly challenging amid the pandemic that compelled schools to close and instead, adapt remote learning. But kindergarten pupils in the province of Batangas just found the help they needed.

“Abutin Na10,” the ongoing fundraising initiative of World Vision Philippines in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) through its Office of External Partnerships Service, turned over to the agency the needed printed learning materials for the pupils on March 9, 2021.

World Vision Philippines is a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to look out for the welfare of children, and its “Abutin Na10” program is in support of the DepEd’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan to help students continue their school activities in the safety of their own homes. It has so far reached 18,000 students.

Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali, Esq. thanked World Vision and its partners during the turnover.

“This turnover of learning activity sheets is so important for our agency, especially this time when we are implementing distance learning modalities. Aside from online, television and radio-based learning and homeschooling, we rely heavily on these printed materials,” Umali said.

According to the Covid-19 impact assessment by World Vision in the Philippines, school closures have affected a total of 28.4 million students nationwide. Of these, 15.8 million or more than half were in the early stages of primary school.

Almost all parents who took in the study anticipated problems for the School Year 2020-2021.

The study revealed that for education, the top three kinds of assistance needed were budget for school fees and supplies including hygiene kits, access to gadgets or connectivity for distance learning, and training for parents and teachers to support them.

World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte said the organization’s vision is for children to experience life in all its fullness.

“One of the ways to achieve this is to give them access to quality education,” he said, adding that partnerships like “Abutin Na10” make it happen.

Land Bank of the Philippines, with a special focus on serving the needs of farmers and fishermen, donated tablets to “Abutin Na10” to be given to last mile learners.

Likewise, the Ji Chang Wook Global Fandom Alliance, a group organized by fans of South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, honored their idol by donating cash in his name to “Abutin Na10”, among other World Vision community programs.

