DepEd mulls limited face-to-face classes in areas under MGCQ

THE Department of Education (DepEd) recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte conducting limited face-to-face classes in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Education Secretary Leonor Briones also reiterated that classes would open on August 24 “whatever form it is” despite calls to delay it.

“In summary, ang hinihingi ng marami ngayon, yung tinatawag nilang limited face-to-face [classes]. Ngayon, sa ibang bansa, sa Southeast Asia, halos lahat blended yung kanilang strategy pero ‘yung kanilang face-to-face kaunti lang (In summary, many are asking for limited face-to-face classes. In Southeast Asia, countries implement blended learning wherein they have limited face-to-face classes),” Briones said in a meeting with Duterte Wednesday night.

Commission on Higher Education (ChEd) Chairman Prospero De Vera, supported Briones’ proposal of limited face-to-face classes.

He suggested that the first semester in the higher education classes should be focused on theory-based subjects, while the second semester should be devoted to laboratory courses or those which require fieldwork.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd endorsed the possible conduct of limited physical classes in MGCQ areas, citing the slow doubling rate, low number of fresh and active Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, and adequate health systems capacity in these places.

As of Thursday, data from DepEd showed that 20,744,595 learners nationwide have enrolled in private and public schools, which is 74 percent from last school year’s enrollment of 27.7 million.

Of this number, 19,626,653 are in public schools while 1,092,514 are in private institutions.