DepEd NCR releases hotlines for school opening day concerns

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education’s (DepEd) office in Metro Manila has revealed its hotlines that will respond to issues or complaints as the academic year for public schools starts on Oct. 5, Monday.

“Para sa mga impormasyon kaugnay sa pagbabalik eskwela, narito ang hotline numbers ng DepEd NCR (National Capital Region) upang tugunan ang inyong mga katanungan at iba pang kalagayan,” read the DepEd post.

(For information regarding the school opening, here are hotline numbers of DepEd to address your questions and concerns.)

Here are the hotlines:

LANDLINE:

(Area code: 02)

8920.1498

8920.1416

8928.0079

8929.4315

Mobile:

0943.705.3224

0905.609.7939

0921.242.4879

0925.842.7695

0917.637.8080

0917.525.1773

0917.137.3855

0917.110.8186

0917.303.1432

The DepEd office can also be reached through e-mail:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Facebook page DepEd Tayo NCR

The DepEd also earlier announced that the school calendar for the academic year 2020-2021 starts on Oct. 5 and ends on June 11 next year.

