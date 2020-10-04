DepEd NCR releases hotlines for school opening day concerns

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education’s (DepEd) office in Metro Manila has revealed its hotlines that will respond to issues or complaints as the academic year for public schools starts on Oct. 5, Monday.
“Para sa mga impormasyon kaugnay sa pagbabalik eskwela, narito ang hotline numbers ng DepEd NCR (National Capital Region) upang tugunan ang inyong mga katanungan at iba pang kalagayan,” read the DepEd post.
(For information regarding the school opening, here are hotline numbers of DepEd to address your questions and concerns.)
Here are the hotlines:
LANDLINE:
(Area code: 02)
8920.1498
8920.1416
8928.0079
8929.4315
Mobile:
0943.705.3224
0905.609.7939
0921.242.4879
0925.842.7695
0917.637.8080
0917.525.1773
0917.137.3855
0917.110.8186
0917.303.1432
The DepEd office can also be reached through e-mail:
Facebook page DepEd Tayo NCR
The DepEd also earlier announced that the school calendar for the academic year 2020-2021 starts on Oct. 5 and ends on June 11 next year.
/MUF
