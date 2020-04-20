DepEd OKs use of 660 schools as COVID-19 quarantine, isolation areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has so far approved the use of 660 schools throughout the country as temporary quarantine or isolation areas as part of the government’s COVID-19 response.

According to President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth weekly report to Congress on Monday, DepEd has so far approved 167 requests from local government units to use DepEd facilities in managing COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.

“Currently, there are 660 schools in various locations already approved by the DepEd to be used by LGUs for COVID-19 related concerns such as isolation areas, quarantine areas, and other authorized purposes,” Duterte said in his report.

This means DepEd approved the use of 187 more schools for COVID-19 related purposes since Duterte’s previous report to Congress last week.

Requests for the use of over 300 other schools are still undergoing evaluation or awaiting additional documents for compliance, the President added.

Meanwhile, nine state universities and colleges (SUCs) are also being considered by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) for possible use as temporary quarantine facilities.

The nine schools were in addition to the five other SUCs already approved for the same purpose.

To date, Philippine health officials have confirmed 6,459 COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the number, 428 have died, while 613 patients have recovered.

