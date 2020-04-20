DepEd open to proposed online graduation rites

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) might approve the recommendation of some schools affected by enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease pandemic to hold online graduation ceremonies.

DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan noted that gradation rites in the country were supposed to be held between April 13 to 17.

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), however, was extended until April 30. Other areas in Visayas and Mindanao were also placed under ECQ.

“Even without ECQ, ang ating DOH (Department of Health) ay meron pang tagubilin sa mga mass gatherings kaya sinabi natin it was not feasible to have face-to-face [graduation]. Pero may mga natanggap kami na nagmumungkahi na eskwelahan natin o mga divisions na kung pwede ‘yung e-graduation,” Malaluan said in an interview on dzMM on Monday.

(Even without ECQ, the DOH has cautioned us against mass gatherings that’s why we said it was not feasible to hold a face-to-face graduation. But we received suggestions from other schools and divisions to hold e-graduations.)

“If it will not involve coming together, and congregating face-to-face in a certain place ay pwedeng payagan siguro ‘yun (this might be allowed),” the official added.

As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 6,259. Of this number, 572 have recovered and 409 have died.

