DepEd: Over 250-K students transferred from private schools to public schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) revealed on Wednesday that it has recorded over 250,000 learners transferring from private schools to public schools for the upcoming school year.

“As of now, mga humigit kumulang 200,000 plus no ang natalang nag-transfer from private [schools], including local state universities and colleges, to public schools,” DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said during an online press briefing.

(As of now, there are more or less 200,000 plus students who have transferred from private schools, including those local state universities and colleges, to public schools.)

Data from DepEd showed that a total of 250,539 learners have transferred to public schools.

Of the total number, 148,852 of these are elementary students, 69,851 are junior high school students, 26,138 are senior high school students and the remaining 5,698 are learners with disabilities (non-graded).

The cause of the transfer is the economic downturn due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said.

“Pero siguro, this will be partially resolved when the economy will be opened, people will have jobs, they can pay for the top of tuition fees for their children and spend for whatever is needed to keep a child in a private school,” she said.

(But I think this will be partially resolved when the economy will be opened, people will have jobs, they can pay for the top of tuition fees for their children and spend for whatever is needed to keep a child in a private school.)

As of 8 a.m. of July 8, a total of 18,871,245 students have been enrolled in both public and private schools, as well as state universities and colleges/local universities and colleges nationwide.

Of the total number, DepEd said that 17,957,202 were enrolled in public schools, while 894,161 were enrolled in private schools.

The DepEd previously extended the enrollment period public elementary and high school students until July 15.

Classes are set to open on August 24, 2020. [ac]

