DepEd ready than ever for opening of classes

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Department of Education (DepEd) was ready than ever for the opening of classes on October 5.

“They were already ready in August when they thought they would open on August 28. If I am not mistaken, they are even more ready now,” he told reporters in a recent press briefing.

The official said he meets weekly with Education Secretary Leonor Briones to discuss preparations for the implementation of blended learning this school year.

Classes in public schools will start on October 5.

According to the DepEd, more than 30,000 schools nationwide had conducted dry runs on distance learning.

Face-to-face classes were ruled out this school year as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 3,311 new active cases, bringing the total to 230,000.

There were 20,021 new recoveries and 55 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,984.

