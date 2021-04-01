DepEd Secretary Briones lauds Negrenses’ contribution to education

Citing Negros Oriental’s tradition of producing brilliant students and competent educators, Secretary of Education Leonor Magtolis Briones paid tribute to its contributions to education during her virtual visit to the province.

“For such a small island, for such a small province, the magnitude of our contribution to education has been very immense. Very small tayo in terms of resources, very small tayo in terms of financial power but very important and very significant in contributions especially to our present concern at this time in inculcating high moral standards among our learners,” Secretary Briones said in her virtual message.

Briones, who hails from Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, virtually spearheaded the inauguration of two school buildings in West City Elementary School in Dumaguete City and the distribution of learning gadgets in various schools in the province.

Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del Pascua represented Sec. Briones in the ribbon cutting and the ceremonial turn-over of the Php24.5 million worth two 3-story buildings with 18 classrooms.

“Let’s enjoy the sight of our two, new buildings and let’s pay homage to the memories that are awakened. Memories of our teachers, of our learners, and graduates who have turned out to be prominent personalities in the country,” the education chief said.

Built to cater to more learners in the succeeding years, the two school buildings were received by Dumaguete City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ester Futalan, West City Elementary School Head Noel Bayno, and Teachers League President Jennifer Lyn Relasa.

Briones also urged the Negrense students and teachers to continue the province’s tradition of producing brilliant students and having competent educators.

“Let us keep up this tradition. As we continue rebuilding our country, we look forward to more and more contributions from the province,” she said.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Pascua stressed that DepEd needs to spearhead the construction of educational facilities after inspecting some of the abandoned classrooms of last mile schools in Guihob Elementary School and Linothangan Elementary School in La Libertad and Canlaos, respectively.

Pascua expressed the Department’s commitment to repair the said abandoned classrooms this year.

On the other hand, four calamity-resilient school buildings in Masulug National High School and two in Malaiba High School welcomed the DepEd officials during their inspection.

Along with Education Facilities Division (EFD) Chief Annabelle Pangan and other Division Engineers, Pascua examined calamity-proof school buildings in Masulug and Malaiba.

The Bayawan National High School — Junior Division, meanwhile, showcased its mini farm used for teaching animal production, crop production for Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE).