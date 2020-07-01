DepEd sees lower enrollment this school year

THE Department of Education (DepEd) does not expect student enrollment to reach 27 million just like last school year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Sa aming initial projections, pino-project na namin na hindi natin makuha yung 27 million dahil nga sa impact nitong economic situation natin (From our initial projections, we see that we might not reach the 27 million enrollees from last year due to our economic situation),” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a virtual press briefing.

As of Wednesday, there are now 16,610,703 learners nationwide who have registered using remote and drop-box enrollment systems for both public and private schools across all basic education levels.

Of this number, 15,887,467 learners enrolled in public schools and 706,934 in private schools.

Undersecretary Jesus Mateo, during the same briefing, disclosed that they were targeting about 80 percent of the enrollment last year.

“Ang projection natin, 80 percent ang papasok pero kung titingnan natin yung ating numero…..sana nga mas mahigit pa doon sa 80 percent (Our projection, 80 percent will enroll….but we are hoping that we surpass that),” Mateo said.

DepEd extended the enrollment period until July 15 and set the school opening on August 24. It will implement a blended learning program in lieu of face-to-face classes as part of the government’s protocols to stem the spread of the virus.