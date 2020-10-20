DepEd: Stop connecting suicide cases to distance learning, modules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has called on the public not to link suicide cases of teachers and students to the implementation of distance learning in the country, including the use of modules.

The agency said on Tuesday that it has already received reports from officials, family members, and initial investigation results of the cases saying that none of the suicide incidents point to modules or distance learning as the cause of the suicide.

“Nais naming ipanawagan na itigil ang pagkonekta nito [suicide cases] sa mga modyul o sa distance learning,” it said in a statement.

(We like to call on the public to stop linking suicide cases in modules or distance learning.)

“Nakatanggap na kami ng mga ulat mula sa kinauukulan, maging mga pahayag ng mga pamilya, at mga inisyal na imbestigasyon ng mga kaso at wala sa alinmang insidente ang tumutukoy sa distance learning bilang pangunahing sanhi ng mga ito,” DepEd added.

(We have received reports from the authorities, even from the statements of parents and initial investigation results that none of the incidents are linked to distance learning.)

The agency likewise warned the public against groups or individuals who use the said incidents to slander and undermine the efforts of DepEd.

DepEd said it extends its condolences to the families of concerned students and teachers.

It added that its field offices are already coordinating with their families to provide support and assistance.

“Hinihiling namin sa publiko na igalang ang pribadong buhay ng pamilyang naiwan at gayundin ang pag-iwas sa mga kuro-kuro ukol sa sanhi ng pagkamatay ng kanilang kaanak,” DepEd said.

(We ask the public to respect the private lives of the victims and avoid rumors about the cause of suicide.)

The agency is likewise coordinating with school officials, teachers, and students to give them appropriate mental health and psychosocial services.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the DepEd has decided to resume classes through distance learning. Students were no longer required to go to school to participate in classes in a bid to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

