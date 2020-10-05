DepEd: Students who have yet to receive modules are late enrollees

MANILA, Philippines — Students who have yet to receive their modules to be used for the distance learning method for the school year 2020 to 2021 are those who have enrolled late, the Department of Education (DepEd) explained on Monday.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the distribution of learning materials for students who have yet to receive the modules is ongoing, even as the school year has already formally opened.

“Kanina may mga tanong, bakit ‘yung ibang mga bata, wala pang modules. Ang dahilan nito, ay mga late enrollees sila kaya hindi sila napasama sa unang mga batches na binigyan ng mga modules,” she told a press briefing.

(A while ago, there were questions why some of the students still do not have the modules. It’s because they are late enrollees that’s why they were not included in the first batches of those who were given modules.)

“Pero hinahabol din natin ito. Kaya continuous ito (But we are ramping up the distribution. It is continuous),” she added.

Data from DepEd as of Sunday showed there are 24.75 million students who have enrolled for this school year, which represents 89 percent of last year’s 27.85 million registered students.

However, students may still avail of late enrollment until November 21.

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said this is based on DepEd’s Department Order No, 03 series of 2018, which reads that: “a school may accept late enrollees provided that the learner will be able to meet 80 percent of the prescribed number of school days for each school year and the quarterly requirement to pass the grade level as governed by the latest existing applicable DepEd issuances.”

