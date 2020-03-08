DepEd suspends all students’ events due to coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Sunday announced again the suspension of all scheduled national and regional events involving students as a precautionary measure against the threat of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

“In light of recent developments in COVID-19, DepEd is suspending all scheduled national and regional events involving students from different localities, such as the Palaro Regional Meets, until further notice,” the DepEd said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the conduct of the 2020 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) and National Festival of Talents (NFOT) will push through since delegates are already at their travels and respective venues.

The NSPC and NFOT are slated to take place from March 9 to 13 — the NSPC in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province and the NFOT in Ilagan City in Isabela.

FEATURED STORIES

Early in February, Education Secretary Leonor Briones declared the cancelation of all national events and other off-campus activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Briones lifted the order on Feb. 24.

On Saturday, March 8, DepEd sought guidance from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases amid the danger of the COVID-19.

DepEd added that “decisions on other DepEd activities shall await definitive advisory from the Inter-Agency Task Force that we hope to receive tomorrow, to ensure informed, coordinated and proportionate response.”

The governments of Navotas in Metro Manila and Cainta in Rizal province have announced the suspension of classes in their areas due to the virus threat.

As of this writing, the Department of Health has tallied six cases of COVID-19 in the country.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ