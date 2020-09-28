DepEd to hire learner support aides to help teachers in distance learning

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to hire learner support aides (LSAs) to help teachers under the distance learning system as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

In an online briefing, Education Undersecretary Jess Mateo explained that LSAs are qualified individuals who can work together with a teacher in “providing learning opportunities using various learning delivery modalities that promote achievement and progression of learners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mateo explained that LSAs are expected to guide learners and households on the chosen learning delivery modalities, render assistance to the teacher in the lesson preparation and delivery, and monitor and track learners’ progress and achievement.

Existing teacher applicants for School Year (SY) 2020-2021 who were not given permanent or provisional appointments due to lack of available plantilla teaching items shall be prioritized in the hiring of LSAs, said Mateo.

FEATURED STORIES

Further, Mateo said passers of Licensure Exam for Teachers (LET); private school teachers particularly those who were displaced or became unemployed, underemployed, or who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic; and provisional teachers who became unemployed due to non-renewal of contract can also apply for the LSA posts.

Compensation for LSAs shall follow the minimum daily wage rates set by the National Wages Productivity Commission per region, said Mateo. This means that compensation from LSAs will range from P6,000 to P11,000 depending on their location.

Mateo said that LSA experience shall be credited as relevant teaching experience in DepEd.

The guidelines for the hiring of the LSAs, however, are still being finalized, said the education official.

Classes for SY 2020-2021 will begin on October 5 after it was moved from its initial schedule of August 24 as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1321659/deped-opening-of-classes-in-public-schools-moved-to-october-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>