DepEd to launch online platforms for reporting errors in modules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will launch online platforms for reporting errors in modules and video lessons, following social media backlash over photos of erroneous modules for self-learning that were distributed to students in public schools.

Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said Monday that DepEd will provide an email address, phone numbers, and a Messenger account that can be contacted by netizens on errors that they notice in DepEd modules and video lessons, as face-to-face classes are still restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to announce that we are coming up within the day with an error-watch details kung saan pwede i-report ng mga netizens at mamamayan lalo na ng DepEd family ang makikitang error not only in DepEd TV but also in our printed modules so we can immediately act on them,” he said in a press briefing.

(We would like to announce that we will come up within the day platforms where netizens and members of the DepEd family can report errors they see in DepEd TV and modules so we can immediately act on them.)

Pascua said DepEd will inform those who will report the errors whether the mistakes are from DepEd or not, or if the blunders are just “fake news.”

“We will surely address all these reports. We are not content with seeing the reports in different social media platforms. We would rather have direct reports coming from citizens going to our offices so that we can act on them,” he added.

So far, DepEd has already monitored 34 errors in self-learning modules being used by students. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said these are from 18 modules from DepEd’s field units, 15 from unidentified sources and are assumed to be from private schools, and one that was reviewed by the agency’s central office.

Meanwhile, Pascua also said DepEd will engage about 60 experts from the private sector and experts in the academe to help the department in the quality assurance of the video lessons.

According to Pascua, the department has so far monitored two errors in its 111 video episodes for blended learning. He assured that the errors were already corrected.

“We have made corrections on that and we have already uploaded the right videos,” he said.

