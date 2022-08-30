DepEd to Probe 6 Teachers in Cavite Allegedly for Harassment

DepEd to Probe 6 Teachers in Cavite Over Harassment to Students

The Department of Education (DepEd) to probe the alleged harassment of six (6) teachers against their students in a school in Bacoor, Cavite.

According to a report, the DepEd is looking into allegations of sexual harassment at a school in Bacoor, Cavite, involving six teachers and their students. According to DepEd spokesman Michael Poa, their action is in response to a widely shared social media post about suspected bullying at Bacoor National High School.

“Upon inquiry, I was informed that the Schools Division Office (SDO) was made aware of these allegations of sexual harassment last week and that an investigation has already started and is currently underway,” he said.

Six teachers are mentioned in the Twitter post, as Poa already mentioned. He said that they will continue to work with the SDO and the concerned Regional Office. These, he claimed, were not allocated a teaching load and were in a “floating condition.”

He made it clear that they have no tolerance for abuse of any kind in our schools. DepEd is holding off on disclosing the identities of the six teachers until the investigation is finished.

Poa claims that screenshots of the Messenger chat in which the teachers insulted their kids were included in the social media post. DepEd also urged kids who had been subjected to bullying by a teacher to formally complain to their school’s child protection committee.

