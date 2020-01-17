DepEd to Taal eruption-hit LGUs: Avoid using schools as evacuation shelters

Briones made the call in the sidelines of the Duterte Legacy campaign in Pasay City, saying that the move would avoid further interruption of classes.

“Ang suggestion namin panahon pa ni Mayon, sinasabi na namin ‘yan na sana iwasan natin ang paggamit ng school buildings as evacuation centers dahil nadi-disrupt ang classes,” Briones told reporters.

(Our suggestion since the time of Mayon is to avoid using school buildings as evacuation centers because classes are being disrupted.)

“This is why we are trying to solve it, [the] problem of the learners whose classes have been suspended by negotiating with the local government involved—the governors, the mayors, and so on—so that they can identify spaces where they can put up temporary shelters for the evacuees so the children can get back to schools,” she added.

According to Briones, classes are still suspended in 120 schools in Batangas and 168 schools in the whole Calabarzon region.

Briones said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already advised the government of Batangas to look for spaces for the temporary shelters.

“As soon as possible kasi alam naman natin historically kung ano ang ugali ni Taal Volcano na mawawala tapos puputok tapos hindi natin alam aabot ng 6 months sa mga volcanoes, ganun ang mga ugali nila. In the meantime, mahirap ang sitwasyon ng mga bata,” the education secretary said.

(As soon as possible because we know based on history what the behavior of Taal Volcano is. It would calm down then erupt and we don’t know if it could reach six months for volcanoes. That is their behavior. In the meantime, the situation of children is really hard.)

There could be extra hours of classes to regain the suspended days of classes, Briones said.

Evacuees can also study

Briones said evacuees can also attend classes in areas where they will be transferred.

“Ang sabi namin, yung mga anak nila should go to the nearest public schools at saka the other day, nagpirma ako ng order na ang mga bata a pupunta dyan sa mga public schools kagaya ng sa Marawi, tanggapin with or without documentation. Saka na lang yung mga requirements,” Briones said.

(We said, your children should go to the nearest public schools and the other day I signed an order that children who would go to public schools like in Marawi should be accepted with or without documentation. The requirements can be fulfilled later.)