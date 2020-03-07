DepEd to wait for advisory from task force on coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said that it was seeking guidance from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues.

The governments of Navotas in Metro Manila and Cainta in Rizal have announced the suspension of classes in their respective areas due to the virus threat.

At one point, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco asked the DepEd to pass all students for this school year due to the scare caused by COVID-19.

“The Department of Education will await the definitive advisory by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which we understand is set to meet on Monday,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The statement added that Secretary Leonor Briones was seeking guidance from the Department of Health (DOH) on the conduct of two major events, the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) and the National Festival of Talents (NFOT).

The DOH earlier said that the case of COVID-19 in the country has risen to six.

“In the meantime, Secretary Briones is seeking guidance from DOH on the conduct of two major events, NSPC & NFOT, from today, March 7, to March 15 inclusive of travel, with recommendation to be allowed to proceed under the circumstances that participants are already on travel or at the venue, with observance of heightened precaution,” the DepEd statement said.

“DepEd is ready to implement all necessary proportionate response to the latest developments upon receipt of the definitive advisory from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Monday,” the statement further read.

