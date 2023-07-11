DepEd wants to get rid of stigma around summer classes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said that it wanted to get rid of the stigma surrounding summer camps in light of the National Learning Camp (NLC) program, which is set to launch on July 24.

According to DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa, DepEd formed the learning camp with the need for learning interventions in mind following the release of international assessments finding learning loss in Philippine basic education.

“Ang sabi nga natin, nung dati, ‘pag nag-summer class ka o nag-remedial class ka, ibig sabihin nun ay bumagsak ka or mababa yung grades mo. That is a stigma that we want to get rid of kasi nga ang priority natin ngayon is learning recovery after the pandemic,” Poa said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

(Before, it was said that you failed or had low grades when you attended summer or remedial classes. That is a stigma that we want to get rid of because our priority now is learning recovery after the pandemic.]

“Itong learning camps, hindi lang po yung mga mababa yung grade o yung bagsak yung inaanyayahan nating sumali,” Poa added.

(These learning camps, this is not just for those with low grades or those who failed who are being encouraged to join.)

Poa then mentioned that the three camps are categorized based on the learning comprehension of students. The Enhancement Camp was for learners who have a degree of mastery but want to learn more, Consolidation Camp was for learners who have competence in learning areas but have yet to attain proficiency, and the Intervention Camp was for learners who need assistance.

DepEd said that the NLC will primarily accommodate Grade 7 and 8.— Bea Alicia Delariarte, INQUIRER.net trainee

