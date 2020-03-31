Dependents of Air Force unit’s men join get well card campaign for COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines—Physical separation, required by novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocol, isn’t keeping people from reaching out to those fighting the disease in hospital beds.

Dependents of men and officers of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Tactical Operations Wing in Northern Luzon (Townol) are putting their quarantine time to good use at home by crafting get well soon cards for those battling the disease alone in hospitals.

The Townol posted some of the cards created by children of its men and officers on its Facebook page and encouraging others to do the same.

Frontliners’ kids on the “Heal as One”…TOWNOL dependents make their stay at home a productive and significant one by… Posted by Tow Northern Luzon on Monday, March 30, 2020

The PAF unit is taking part in an initiative of a doctor from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the country’s main COVID-19 testing facility.

The personally crafted cards, which would find their way on breakfast trays of COVID-19 patients, may be mailed to RITM at its address on Research Drive, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang.

If the lockdown prevents the mailing of the cards, these can be sent by email to [email protected] and RITM would be in charge of printing the works.

COVID-19 patients are kept alone and could not receive visitors because of the disease’s high rate of transmission. Those who succumb to the disease die alone.

Some schools and museums in Metro Manila have earlier showed support for the project.

