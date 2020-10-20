‘Deplorable, inexcusable’: Senators press DBM to release Bayanihan 2 funds before it expires

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators on Tuesday called on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to immediately release the funds under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, with one lawmaker proposing to extend the law’s validity to allow more time for the allocations to be given out.

“A lot of my colleagues, they are all clamoring and asking for the release of these funds,” Senator Joel Villanueva said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel.

He said that when the Senate was deliberating on the budgets of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), senators learned that Bayanihan 2 funds aimed at assisting these hard-hit sectors have yet to be released.

“It is important to note that when we passed Bayanihan 2 (Bayanihan to Recover as One Act) we are all in agreement that we are in an emergency situation,” Villanueva said.

“They (government agencies) are still asking for the release of these funds,” he added.

Senator Minority Leader Franklin Drilon also questioned why most of the funds under Bayanihan 2 are not yet given out.

“Deplorable and inexcusable,” Drilon said in a message to reporters.

He pointed out that when legislators were crafting the law, they stayed within the budget ceiling imposed by the Department of Finance—which is at P140 billion—to ensure that the government can source these funds.

“So why are there no releases? Are the funds to back up the appropriations under Bayanihan 2 not available?” the minority leader said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said it was “unfortunate” that the Bayanihan 2 funds have yet to reach concerned government agencies.

“We spent many hours and days crafting Bayanihan 2 which was certified as urgent to assist many sectors of society much affected by the pandemic only to be informed they are not ready to implement the same,” Recto said in a separate message.

“Not only will it delay the assistance needed by families and businesses but will also delay economic recovery. [W]e probably will have to extend the validity of Bayanihan 2,” he added.

Extend validity?

The Bayanihan 2 law is set to expire on December 19 this year.

But Drilon said he would oppose any extension of the Bayanihan 2.

“This is an emergency measure granting the President extra powers which, under the Constitution, will expire upon the next adjournment of Congress on December 19,” he explained.

“Any extension can be questioned as being contrary to the Constitution. Note also that after Bayanihan’s expiration on Dec 19, 2020, the 2021 [General Appropriations Act] becomes effective 12 days after. So why extend it?,” he added.

Instead, Drilon said the DBM should just release the funds appropriated under the Bayanihan 2 before its expiration.

