Deport 44 Chinese nabbed in illegal POGO ops in Parañaque City – Yap

MANILA, Philippines — Congressman Eric Go Yap, who represents the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) party-list, called for the investigation and deportation of the Chinese citizens who arrested for conducting illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations in Parañaque City.

Police arrested a total of 44 Chinese and nine Filipinos for carrying on with their POGO business amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“This is unacceptable, whether they are licensed or not, their POGO operation is illegal,” said Yap in a statement Saturday. “Head should roll and those responsible should be deported immediately.”

“We should check their visas if those are working or tourist visas, regardless, they should be on the first flight out of Manila as soon as we resume flight operations. This is a clear violation of the ECQ,” he added.

Police operatives from PNP-NCRPO also seized 36 laptops, 17 desktop computers, five guns, and P1.3 million worth of cash from the suspects.

An enraged Yap said the operators were “lucky” that they were still able to operate even though non-essential businesses were put on hold during the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“You’re all so lucky! You can operate your business despite it being not allowed. You don’t even pay your taxes! When it says stop, you stop. You really lived up to breaking the laws of the Philippines,” said Yap.

Yap said he believes the arrest of the Chinese magnified his belief that there are still POGO companies illegally operating from home despite the government’s order to stop their operations.

He added that the arrest should be a wake-up call for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and that it should make the necessary interventions.

Yap, who serves as vice-chairperson of the House Committee on Games and Amusements, nonetheless praised the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation for their efforts.

“I commend the PNP and the NBI for not losing their sight on POGO-related violations such as this. I urge them to not take their foot off the gas and continue running after erring POGO companies. Unless these companies are given the green light to operate, they are illegal and should be apprehended,” he said.

