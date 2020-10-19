Deputy speakership offer out of ‘respect’ for Cayetano, says Velasco

MANILA, Philippines — If given the chance, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Monday he would like to meet with Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano to personally extend his deputy speakership offer to him.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Velasco said he wants to “give respect” to Cayetano, who recently resigned following his ouster as speaker of the House.

“It (offer) is mainly because I just want to give respect because he’s a former Speaker of the House,” Velasco said when asked about the offer.

But as to whether Cayetano take the post, Velasco said: “We will find out when I offer it to him personally. If he would allow it, I would like to talk to him again.”

Deputy speakers are the second-highest ranking officials in the House of Representatives. They are tasked to preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker.

Back when Cayetano was still Speaker, he also mentioned that he offered Velasco a senior deputy speakership post as part of their term-sharing agreement.

However, Cayetano said that Velasco rejected the offer and instead opted to chair the House committee on energy.

“Part of the term, niyaya ko si Congressman Velasco, to be the Senior Deputy Speaker. Walang posisiyon na gan’on. But we will create one para he will be understudy. Para mapalapit ka na sa mga Kongresista,” Cayetano said in a Facebook live on October 5.

On October 12, 186 lawmakers ousted Cayetano and elected Velasco as the new leader of the House.

The majority of the legislators ratified Velasco’s win the following day leading to Cayetano’s resignation as Speaker.

