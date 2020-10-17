Derailed PNR train snarls traffic in Gumaca, Quezon

LUCENA CITY – A Bicol-bound Philippine National Railways (PNR) train got derailed in Gumaca, Quezon and tied up vehiculr traffic for around two hours Saturday morning.

Gumaca Mayor Webster Letargo said the incident happened in a railroad crossing along the busy Maharlika Highway in Barangay Lagyo at around 9 a.m.

“It caused serious traffic but barangay officials immediately led volunteers in clearing part of the roadside to allow small vehicles to pass,” Letargo said.

Letargo added that he dispatched a payloader to move a part of the train to create an opening for small vehicles.

Police Major Rodelio Calawit also dispatched police officers to help direct the flow of traffic in the area.

The railroad crossing was finally cleared by 11:15 a.m., according to Calawit.

Calawit said the derailed train was conducting a test run along the Manila-Bicol route.

“Based from initial investigation, there are parts of the tracks on soft and watery grounds that could have possibly caused the derailment,” he said in a phone interview.

