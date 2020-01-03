“Derek Ramsay’s marriage now ‘null and void’”

Derek Ramsay’s legal counsel confirmed that his previous marriage is now null and void.

“I am, dear.”

This was Derek Ramsay’s response after he was told by a netizen that he and his girlfriend Andrea Torre’s relationship would be much happier if he were “annulled legally,” according to a report by ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, Atty. Josabeth “Joji” Alonso also addressed the netizen and said that the actor’s “marriage has long been declared null and void.”

While she did not mention who Ramsay was referring to, she clarified the actor’s reply by writing: “He was confirming the fact that he is no longer married to anyone.”

In 2014, an issue about Ramsay having been married to a former partner named Mary Christine Jolly in April 2002, surfaced.

At the time, Jolly accused Ramsay of neglecting their child. She also filed a concubinage case against him and actress Angelica Panganiban who was his girlfriend during that time.

The two eventually decided to come to a “compromise agreement” but it was not clear whether or not their marriage has since been “null and void.”