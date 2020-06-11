DERMALOG Fever Check at Greifswald University Hospital

– Due to the corona pandemic, hospitals and clinics face the challenge of maintaining practice without putting patients and staff at increased risk of infection. Greifswald University Hospital in Germany has implemented health protection measures using DERMALOG’s non-contact fever detection.

– Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) –

GREIFSWALD and HAMBURG, Germany, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Greifswald University Hospital has chosen the Hamburg-based company’s system as part of its hygiene concept.

At the hospital’s entrance, the staff can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The company’s system measures body temperature in real-time by scanning people’s faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. As an option, DERMALOG’s temperature check includes automated mask detection. If a person enters a medical center or practice without a face mask, the system displays a message informing the person that a mask is mandatory.

“Fever detection is an integral part of our hygiene concept and reduces the risk of infection among our employees,” says Professor Nils-Olaf Hübner, head of the hospital’s central hygiene department.

Other hospitals and care facilities have implemented the DERMALOG thermal camera as part of their health protection measures. The fever detection of the Hamburg-based company is already being used in more than 60 countries. The system also protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hotels.

Press contact