DERMALOG: Increasing Safety With Biometric Fever Screening

HAMBURG, Germany, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — When it comes to a viral infection, fever is one of the most frequent symptoms. The German company DERMALOG has developed a camera, which measures body temperature with outstanding accuracy and speed to make a significant contribution to the containment of pandemics.

Covid-19 often causes an increase in body temperature. According to the German Robert Koch Institute, almost 90% of infected people in China have been diagnosed with fever. This focus on fever screening as a preventive measure to contain the current pandemic. With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that provides fast and precise measurement results and reduces significantly the risk of infection spreading in many areas of daily life.

The fever detection system of the biometrics company measures body temperature by scanning people’s faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. The DERMALOG camera can simultaneously check up to 5 people for fever. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm or even denies access, for example, as part of an automated access control system.

High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. When using a handheld thermometer, the recommended safety distance cannot be maintained, which leads more quickly to infections. In contrast, DERMALOG’s automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

The company’s solution is already in use at border controls, airports, trade fairs and events. The system is also suitable for the protection of healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes. Access to factories, offices, shopping centers, hotels, schools and authority locations can also be secured with the DERMALOG technology.

