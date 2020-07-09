Dermot Kennedy Announces Live-Streamed Performance With ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has announced a one-off special live-streamed performance set to take place at London’s Natural History Museum.

The performance, titled ‘Some Summer Night’, will take place at the end of this month with a special appearance from Kennedy’s friend, Paul Mescal, who you might know as Connell in the hit show Normal People.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have this amazing new show on the cards for you,” Kennedy said in a press statement.

“I hope it can go some way towards making up for those rescheduled gigs. My friend Paul Mescal from Normal People will also be joining me on the night, and I can honestly say the whole thing is going to be a massive, landmark moment. I genuinely hope you can all join me for this one, it’s going to be such a special evening.”

The event will be pay-per-view with tickets available from 9am Friday, 10th July AEST. In addition, those who held tickets to Kennedy’s ill-fated 2020 Australian tour, which is being rescheduled to 2021, will be able to obtain tickets for a discounted price.

‘Some Summer Night’ will go ahead at 8pm AEST on Friday, 21st July. You can access ticketing information here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]